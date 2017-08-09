SEA Games to be broadcast on Toggle, okto

SINGAPORE: The upcoming 29th SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur fron Aug 19 to 30 will be available on Mediacorp’s digital entertainment service Toggle as well as its free-to-air TV channel okto, the broadcaster announced on Tuesday (Aug 8).

During this period, Toggle will stream the Games on three live channels and viewers will also be able to catch up on the coverage later via the platform's video-on-demand function. Toggle will also start showing Team Singapore football matches from next Monday.

The Games will also be carried daily on the oktoSports belt from Aug 20 to 29, between 6pm and 9pm on weekdays and 4pm and 9pm on weekends, Mediacorp said in a news release.

Highlights of the Games telecast include:

The opening ceremony on Aug 19, from 8pm to 10pm. The closing ceremony on Aug 30, from 8pm to 10.30pm. Key Team Singapore (Team SG) events on okto’s daily highlights programme “Today At The Games” (Aug 20 to 29, 9pm to 10pm).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mediacorp's chief customer officer Debra Soon said the broadcaster's coverage of the Games - including live action, curated highlights and inspiring stories of Team SG - will be carried across its entire range of TV, digital, radio and print properties.

"We would like to share the success and challenges our local athletes will face as they continue to bring glory to Singapore. We hope other Singapore companies will come on board the various opportunities we have to showcase Team Singapore and encourage them," she added.