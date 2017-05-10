Seah Moon Ming to succeed Koh Yong Guan as SMRT chairman

SINGAPORE: SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains deputy chairman Seah Moon Ming is set to succeed Mr Koh Yong Guan as chairman of both boards, SMRT announced on Wednesday (May 10).

In a media release, SMRT said Mr Koh will step down when he completes his current term on Jul 17 and Mr Seah will be appointed chairman the same day.

Mr Koh has been an independent director of SMRT Corporation since April 2007 and of its wholly-owned subsidiary SMRT Trains since May 2007. He has held the position of chairman of both boards since July 2009.

His successor is currently the chairman of International Enterprise Singapore and Singapore Cooperation Enterprise as well as Group CEO of Pavilion Energy and Pavilion Gas. He is also an adjunct professor at the School of Science and Technology of SIM University.

The following SMRT board members will also complete their current terms of office on Jul 17:



Advertisement

Advertisement

Director of SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains Bob Tan Beng Hai

Director of SMRT Corporation Patrick Ang Peng Koon

Director of SMRT Corporation Moliah Hashim

Mdm Moliah will be appointed as a director of SMRT Trains the same day she completes her term as a director of SMRT Corporation.



In addition, Dr Philip Pillai was appointed as a director of both SMRT Corporation and SMRT Trains and Mr Quek Gim Pew was appointed a director of SMRT Trains, both from Apr 24, SMRT said in the media release.