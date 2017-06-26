Search ongoing for man who reportedly fell into water near Clarke Quay

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man who reportedly fell into the water near Clarke Quay's Read Bridge on Sunday (Jun 25) is still missing, more than a day after authorities were first alerted.

The police were alerted at 2.55pm on Sunday to a case of a 27-year-old man who had gone missing at 3D River Valley Road. "A search to locate the man is currently ongoing," the police said on Monday afternoon.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a request for help at around 4.25pm on Sunday and deployed a fire engine, an ambulance and three support vehicles.

The man could not be found, even after two divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team had conducted search operations. SCDF also performed a surface search of the Singapore River with the help of a private operator's boat.

SCDF said search operations are still ongoing.

