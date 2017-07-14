Search ongoing for Singaporean diver missing near Komodo Island

JAKARTA: Indonesian search and rescue teams are looking for a Singaporean woman who was reported missing after going on a diving trip in the waters around Gili Lawa near Indonesia's Komodo Island.

Ms Rinta Paul Mukkam, 40, went for the dive at 12.30pm on Thursday (Jul 13) and failed to return, according to her brother who posted an appeal for help on Facebook.

Her brother, Mr Roy Paul Mukkam, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had informed the family that a search and rescue operation had been called off on Thursday night and would resume at 5am on Friday.

According to local reports, Ms Mukkam is believed to have gone on the dive with 15 other people on board the ship KLM Seamore Papua, run by dive operator Seamore Papua.

Indonesian new site Kompas, which quoted a National Search and Rescue Agency official, said the agency received a missing persons report at about 2.30pm on Thursday.



Advertisement Advertisement

A rescue team of six was deployed to search for Ms Mukkam but was unsuccessful in locating her.