Second flash flood at Upper Thomson Road in less than a month

SINGAPORE: Flash floods have hit Upper Thomson Road after heavy rain on Thursday afternoon (Jan 19).

PUB Singapore first issued an alert at 3.44pm, informing the public of flash floods at the junction of Upper Thomson Road and Jalan Lembah Thomson. The national water agency added that one lane was affected.

This is the same area flooded with knee-deep water on Christmas Eve.

Flash floods at junction of Upper Thomson road and Jalan Lembah Thomson. 1 lane affected. Issued 15:44 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 19, 2017

According to alerts sent out by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the flash floods also affected the direction towards the Seletar Expressway after Jalan Pelatina, with congestion until MacRitchie Viaduct.

PUB later issued another alert at about 4pm, saying the flash floods have subsided.

Flash floods at junction of Upper Thomson road and Jalan Lembah Thomson subsided. No lanes affected. Issued 16:05 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) January 19, 2017

The area is undergoing construction for the Upper Thomson MRT station. An investigation by PUB found that the contractor, Sato Kogyo, had carried out works that affected the public drainage system.



On Tuesday, PUB announced that it would take action against the contractor over the Christmas Eve flash floods under the Sewerage and Drainage Act. The contractor has also been instructed to carry out rectification work to improve the drainage in the area.

Separately, LTA had also instructed Sato Kogyo to expedite the completion of canal widening works, which would improve the problem of recurring flash floods at Jalan Keli.







