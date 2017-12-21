Second former A*STAR research fellow fined for GST tourist refund fraud

SINGAPORE: A second former research fellow from the Agency for Science Technology and Research (A*STAR) was fined S$2,000 on Thursday (Dec 21) after being convicted of a Goods and Services Tax (GST) offence.

Chinese national Zhang Baicheng, 33, was found to have engaged the help of his father to claim a GST refund on a Prada bag that he had purchased.

Baicheng's father, 62-year-old Chinese national Zhang Yaoqun, was fined S$3,500 for helping his son make the GST refund claim on the bag as well as another claim for a Tiffany diamond ring, which was purchased by Baicheng's A*STAR colleague.

The other former A*STAR research fellow, 31-year-old Bai Jiaming, was fined S$7,000 in October.

Bai had purchased a Tiffany diamond ring worth S$23,600, while Baicheng bought a Prada handbag that cost S$3,790. They were not eligible to claim GST refunds for the items as they were employed in Singapore then.

On Mar 11, the trio went to Changi Airport and checked in for their flight to Bangkok and entered the transit area.

The older Zhang made a GST refund claim for the handbag and the ring, which totalled S$2,039.81.

The items were then passed to Bai, who was stopped when he tried to exit the transit area and arrested for the suspected misuse of a boarding pass.

Singapore Customs was then notified of the crime, and the GST refund was revoked.

In a press release, the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore said they take a serious view of anyone who makes false declarations to seek GST refunds under the tourist refund scheme and abuses the scheme.

Offenders convicted can be find up to S$5,000 and in default of payment, to a jail term of not more than six months.