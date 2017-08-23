Second industry briefing for KL-Singapore High-Speed Rail project to be held in London

SINGAPORE: A second industry briefing for the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) project will be held in London next month.



The briefing for companies interested in the tender to become the HSR's assets company will be held on Sep 26, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Malaysia’s MyHSR Corp said in a joint statement on Wednesday (Aug 23).



“The tender is open to potential bidders from all over the world. As the first industry briefing was held in Asia, MyHSR and LTA decided to conduct the second industry briefing in Europe,” MyHSR said.



The first briefing, held on Jul 5 in Singapore, attracted more than more than 400 participants from 165 international and local entities, said MyHSR Corp CEO Mohd Nur Ismal Mohamed Kamal.



“We had robust discussions with the industry and will invite interested parties to attend this second industry briefing,” he said.



The second briefing will share additional information and updates from both MyHSR Corp and LTA in response to key questions raised by the market following the July briefing.



It will be open to qualified entities who are interested in participating in the project’s assets company tender, which is to be called by year end.



“Both LTA and MyHSR Corp have been working closely to further develop the tender parameters and technical specifications. We are excited to share new information with the market, so that interested parties can be better prepared,” LTA chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said.



The assets company is responsible for designing, building, financing and maintaining all rolling stock and rail assets, such as track-work, power, signalling and telecommunications. It will also coordinate the system’s network capacity for operations and maintenance needs for the HSR, which is projected to be operational by 2026.

