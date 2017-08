SINGAPORE: A second Zika cluster has been reported at Serangoon North Avenue 1, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Aug 4).

Four cases of the locally transmitted Zika virus were confirmed at Serangoon North Avenue 1 blocks 109, 115 and 116, with all four cases being residents in the vicinity, NEA added.

The first Zika cluster with three cases was announced on Jul 26.