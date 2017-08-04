Second Zika cluster reported at Serangoon North Avenue 1

SINGAPORE: A second Zika cluster has been reported at Serangoon North Avenue 1, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Friday (Aug 4).

There were four cases of the locally transmitted virus infection in this cluster, with all of them involving residents of blocks 109, 115 and 116, NEA added.

The first Serangoon North Avenue 1 cluster, which was announced on Jul 26, comprised three cases made up of residents living in blocks 125, 126 and 127.

Said the agency, more than 940 premises in the first cluster have been inspected since Thursday. Nine breeding habitats - six of which were in homes and three in common areas - were found and destroyed.

NEA has since extended ongoing vector control operations in the vicinity to the new cluster, which was notified on Friday.

NEA urged members of the public to take immediate steps to eliminate mosquito breeding habitats. It also requested that home owners allowed its officers to carry out inspections and indoor spraying.

Should they feel unwell, members of the public are advised to seek medical attention, especially if they have symptoms like fever and rash. NEA said these individuals should also let their doctor know the locations of their residence and workplace.