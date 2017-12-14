Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec 21

SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Thursday (Dec 21) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.

The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels:

- Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if parents have provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of their child’s school choices; - S1 Internet System; or - At the student’s primary school.

Students are to report to the secondary schools that they have been posted to on Friday (Dec 22) at 8.30am, the ministry said in a press release.

For enquiries, parents can call the MOE customer service centre at 6872 2220 during office hours.