Secondary 1 posting results will be released on Dec 21
SINGAPORE: The Secondary 1 posting results will be released next Thursday (Dec 21) at 9am, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced.
The posting results can be accessed through any of the following channels:
- Short Messaging System (SMS) text messaging, if parents have provided a local mobile phone number during the submission of their child’s school choices;
- S1 Internet System; or
- At the student’s primary school.
Students are to report to the secondary schools that they have been posted to on Friday (Dec 22) at 8.30am, the ministry said in a press release.
For enquiries, parents can call the MOE customer service centre at 6872 2220 during office hours.