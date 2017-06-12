Security at Sports Hub stepped up ahead of Argentina-Singapore football friendly

SINGAPORE: Extra security measures have been put in place at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium, ahead of Tuesday night's football friendly between Argentina and Singapore.

These are part of new licensing requirements for large-scale events, under amendments recently made to the Public Order Act, said the Singapore Sports Hub in an advisory on Monday (Jun 12).

It added that the additional security measures are expected to "significantly increase" the time taken to enter events at the National Stadium and Singapore Indoor Stadium.

For the Argentina-Singapore match, gates to the National Stadium will open one-and-a-half hours before kick off at 6.30pm.

Spectators are advised to arrive at least one hour before the match starts, and to bring only what is needed to prevent holding up checks. There will be an express lane for people without bags, Sports Hub said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The venue operator said it has observed that up to 75 per cent of its patrons arrive in the last 30 minutes before an event starts, which results in many people clearing security screening only after the event has started.

"The Singapore Sports Hub seeks the public’s understanding for the enhanced security measures, in the interest of everyone’s safety," it said in its advisory.