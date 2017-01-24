Security, fire safety sectors can play lead role in protecting Singapore

SINGAPORE: The security and fire safety industry can play a lead role in protecting Singapore from a terror attack, complementing the work of security forces and intelligence agencies.



This was a point made by Senior Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Lee on Tuesday (Jan 24), at a counter-terrorism seminar for the security and fire safety sectors.

He pointed out that measures like improving safety and security in buildings and facilities can help to prevent attacks. And in case of a crisis, emergency response training and first aid skills of ground personnel is critical in helping to save lives.

"You can put in place the evacuation procedures and in-place protection measures to enable people to escape harm," said Mr Lee. "You regularly exercise your building occupants for fire evacuation, for smoke - this is also an important procedure we need to put in place if an attack occurs, where do people run, where do they hide, how do they tell."

About 300 industry participants attended the seminar which is aimed at refreshing professional knowledge. Among the topics covered were how to remain vigilant and detect threats as well as effectively deploying manpower and technology on the ground.

Participants also discussed the need to get back to normalcy after an attack, by putting in place business continuity plans.

This is the sixth industry-catered counter-terrorism seminar organised by authorities under the SGSecure national movement. The retail and public transport industries were among those who have participated in the seminars. Channel NewsAsia understands that sectors are chosen based on risk-assessment factors such as the level of threat on certain industries in Singapore and the region.



There are now plans to continue running the seminar series beyond Feb 2017 as previously announced.