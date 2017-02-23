Security guard jailed 10 years for killing fiancee by trying to behead her

SINGAPORE: Months into their relationship, security guard Gabriel Lee proposed to his girlfriend Ms Elsie Lie. A week after his proposal, he killed her.

Believing she was the devil – he called her “Elsie Lucifer” – Lee tried to decapitate Ms Lie, 24, and gouged out her eyeballs. Ms Lie’s mangled body was found on Mar 31, 2012, in the rented room in Jurong West she shared with Lee.

A few bent metal spoons were entwined in her hair, and a bizarre assortment of tools – a can opener, two pairs of scissors, a hammer and pruning shears – were littered around the room. Lee, then 37, was found naked and kneeling next to his fiancee’s topless body, chanting loudly and holding a yellow object resembling a cross.

He pleaded guilty on Thursday (Feb 23) to a reduced charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, on account of a diagnosis that he was suffering a "brief psychotic disorder" at the time of her killing.



Lee was sentenced to 10 years’ jail.

MET ONLINE, MOVED IN SHORTLY AFTER

The couple had met online in 2011, and moved in together just three months later. But Lee believed the couple’s rented room was haunted and that Ms Lie was possessed.



He took her to a Catholic church to be exorcised, and on one occasion made Ms Lie, an administrative assistant, “wear a bible” to work. When Ms Lie’s colleague asked why she had a huge waist pouch with a bible strapped to her body, she said she was possessed.



Despite believing his girlfriend was the devil, Lee nevertheless proposed to her on a family holiday to Genting Highlands in March 2012.



A week later, she was dead.

On Mar 30, the couple’s flatmate, Mr Muhammad Shahin Talukder, heard Lee “groaning” in the bathroom while giving Ms Lie a bath.



Nearly three hours later, the couple were still in the bathroom, and Mr Shahin asked them to come out.

When they emerged at about 9pm, Mr Shahin saw that Ms Lie looked pale and had to be supported by Lee. The couple then disappeared into their bedroom.



But when the groaning persisted an hour and a half later, a concerned Mr Shahin knocked on the bedroom door. Lee refused to speak to him, prompting the flatmate to call the police for help at 11.05pm. When Sergeant Muhammad Suffian Suaini arrived, he too heard groaning from inside the bedroom.



Lee eventually opened the door, and Sergeant Suffian saw the room was in a mess, with clothes strewn about and Ms Lie lying on a mattress on the floor. She appeared weak, but assured Sergeant Suffian it was because she had recently had an abortion and was not feeling well.



Sergeant Suffian left shortly after.



GOUGED OUT EYEBALLS AS PARAMEDIC WAITED OUTSIDE



But when Sergeant Suffian returned the next morning, he found Ms Lie dead.



Between his departure at 11.45pm on Mar 30 and 6.50am the next morning, Lee had killed Ms Lie by trying to behead her.

Another flatmate had woken up to use the bathroom at about 6.30am, when he saw blood splattered on the couple’s bedroom door. He told Mr Shahin, who called the police.



Staff Sergeant Low Lye Leng, a paramedic, arrived at the scene first, and was greeted with the sight of a topless Ms Lie lying face-up on top of the naked Lee, who had his arm around the woman's neck.



Having assessed the situation to be “unsafe”, the paramedic decided to wait in the living room for the police to arrive. As he waited, Lee gouged out Ms Lie’s eyeballs and threw them out of the bedroom window.



Sergeant Suffian arrived minutes later to see Lee kneeling naked next to Ms Lie’s body, groaning and chanting loudly while holding a yellow object resembling a cross. He arrested Lee.



Ms Lie’s eyeballs as well as clumps of her hair were recovered from a grass patch directly below the couple’s bedroom window.



An autopsy revealed Ms Lie had died from multiple neck injuries. Lee had tried to behead her, in the process completely severing Ms Lie’s spinal cord and removing part of her wind pipe, which was found next to her body.



Lee had also tried to cut off Ms Lie’s right foot. He did not succeed, but nevertheless inflicted a deep cut, exposing the ankle bone. Ms Lie also suffered multiple other injuries.

‘HE LEFT HER NO DIGNITY IN DEATH’: PROSECUTORS



Lee was subsequently diagnosed to have been suffering a “brief psychotic disorder” at the time he killed Ms Lie.



Even though he knew all along he was killing his fiancee, the mental breakdown affected his ability to think clearly and “substantially reduced his mental responsibility for the (killing)”, according to an Institute of Mental Health (IMH) psychiatrist.



In the High Court on Thursday, deputy public prosecutors Hay Hung Chun and Krystle Chiang sought a 12-year jail term for Lee. “The accused had attempted to behead her and amputate her foot. He gouged out both her eyes. He left her no dignity in death,” they said.



Although Lee’s psychotic disorder is now in remission, “one needs only to glance at photographs of (Ms Lie’s) mutilated body to appreciate the danger (Lee) would pose in the event of relapse”, the prosecutors added.



Defence lawyers Sunil Sudheesan and Diana Ngiam, however, urged the court to impose a jail term of nine to 10 years. “Our client comes from a strong Catholic background and has believed in ghosts, evil spirits and Lucifer since he was a child,” the lawyers argued. “Our client was under the delusion that (Ms Lie) was the devil and thought that she was trying to kill him.”



Lee is extremely remorseful, the lawyers added.



He had told a psychiatrist: “No words I say will bring back my girlfriend … she was the only one who truly loved me.”