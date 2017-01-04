Security to be stepped up at Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown

SINGAPORE: Security will be stepped up at the Chinese New Year celebrations in Chinatown this year, organisers said at a preview of the event on Wednesday (Jan 4).

A total of 40 concrete barriers, each weighing a tonne, will be put up to stem vehicular flow during key events like the launch of the street light-up as well as the Chinese New Year countdown party.

Previously, metal barricades were used. The security arrangements this year come on the back of terror attacks like the one in Berlin, where a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market.

“At the small roads entering Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road, (there will be barriers) so that cars cannot drive in … MHA has already told us that they will put extra vigilance (with) more security vehicles and security officers on the ground for our festivals,” said Dr Lily Neo, adviser to the Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng grassroots organisation planning the event.

DRAWING MORE YOUTHS

This year's street light-up will feature about 5,500 handcrafted lanterns – the largest number for the event yet – that will line the streets of New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street.



Designed by Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) students for the Year of the Rooster, the lanterns will show the bird at various stages of its life, starting as a chick and culminating in a 13-metre-tall rooster. The rooster will be the centrepiece of the light-up, and will be at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street, New Bridge Road and Upper Cross Street.



At the Garden Bridge, a tech wall, also designed by the students, will screen festive greetings sent by the public.

A new attraction this year is a 440-stall street bazaar, aimed at attracting more youths. From Jan 6, YouthEATS @ Temple Street will offer dishes like braised duck shabu burger and meatballs with melted cheese.



From Jan 14 to 15, a flea market and car boot market run by event space Lepark and online retailer Young Hungry Free will offer handmade crafts and apparel by more than 100 local brands and independent designers.

“Each year, we also look forward to continuing partnerships, such as with SUTD for the annual street light-up, as well as welcoming on board new partners such as Lepark,” said Dr Neo.

“This helps us to continually evolve our programmes and keep our engagement efforts exciting and refreshing for our local and overseas visitors,” she added.

“This year, various first-time events are helping to renew traditions and further engaging the local community to foster a greater sense of affinity with Chinatown,” said Kenneth Lim, director of cultural precincts development at Singapore Tourism Board.

The celebrations will run seven weeks, from Jan 7 to Feb 25. President Tony Tan Keng Yam will kick off the festivities with the official light-up on Jan 7.