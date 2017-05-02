Segar Road monkey caught: AVA

SINGAPORE: The monkey that was harassing and attacking residents at Segar Road in Bukit Panjang was captured on Tuesday (May 2) evening, the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) said.

The monkey is currently in the care of Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) and will be handed over to the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) for rehabilitation, AVA said in a Facebook post thanking WRS and ACRES for their help.

An elderly man was hospitalised after being bitten by the wild monkey about a fortnight ago. Another resident told Channel NewsAsia that the aggressive monkey has also been climbing into houses and attacking people.

Later on Tuesday, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Liang Eng Hwa said he was happy to be told that the monkey that "caused public safety concerns to residents" has been caught.

He thanked the team from AVA, ACRES and WRS for the "unenviable task" of camping out at the estate for the last few weeks as they tried to trap the monkey, and noted that some residents even volunteered their homes to AVA to set up monkey traps.

AVA reiterated that monkeys should not be fed as it would alter their behaviour and cause them to become reliant on humans for food.

Members of the public can also help minimise the risk of monkey nuisance by keeping windows and doors closed as much as possible, AVA said, as well as keeping food out of sight from the monkeys and practising good refuse management.