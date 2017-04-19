Seletar bus package awarded to SBS Transit

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit Ltd (SBST) has won the bid to operate the Seletar bus package, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday (Apr 19).



This is the third and last package up for competitive tendering, with the remaining contracts held by incumbents set to be up for tender once they expire over the next two to 10 years.



Under the package, SBST will receive S$480,332,472 from LTA for the five-year contract period, with implementation of services set to begin from the first quarter of next year. This was the lowest of the nine bids received by the authority during its call for tender.



LTA said there will be a two-year extension subject to good performance by SBST.



The company will operate the new Sungei Seletar Bus Depot, which is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of this year.



It will run 24 bus services from Yishun Bus Interchange, Yio Chu Kiang Bus Interchange and Ang Mo Kio Bus Interchange. Two new bus services will be introduced later on.



LTA said all the bids were closely matched in terms of quality and pricing. But it noted SBS Transit had the highest total score.



The first bus tender for the Bulim package was awarded to London-based Tower Transit, with a bid of $556 million.

The second tender for the Loyang package, was given to London's largest bus operator, Go-Ahead. It had the lowest bid of $498 million.

