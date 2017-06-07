Sembawang Peeping Tom suspect arrested

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Jun 6) after police received several reports of a man who allegedly peeped at victims in the female toilets of a building along Sembawang Drive.

In a news release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received the reports between January and May this year. Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division were able to establish the identity of the suspect with the aid of CCTV footage, SPF added.



The suspect will be charged in court for criminal trespass and for the offence of insulting the modesty of a woman on Thursday, authorities said.

If convicted for criminal trespass, the suspect could face up to three months' jail, a fine or both. If found guilty of insulting the modesty of a woman, he could be jailed up to one year, fined or both.