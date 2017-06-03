Sengkang hospitals on track to open in second half of 2018

SINGAPORE: Sengkang General and Community Hospitals will open in the second half of 2018 and will have a total of 1,400 beds when fully opened.



The update was given by Sengkang Health at the launch of a Community Health Fair held at Compass One mall on Saturday (Jun 3). Details on some of the new features the hospital campus will offer when it begins operations were also announced at the event.

According to a press release, specialty clinics will be set up within the hospitals where related services will be housed together. For instance, X-ray, physiotherapy and occupational therapy facilities will be located within the orthopaedic clinic area so patients will not need to visit multiple places during their visit, Sengkang Health said.

The hospitals will also collaborate with specialty centres such as the National Heart Centre and the Singapore National Eye Centre, so residents in the north-east will not have to travel far for specialised care.

The Sengkang hospitals will also tap on telehealth technology, offering services such as tele-rehabilitation and video conferencing. Sengkang Health said these will be provided via the national platforms announced earlier this year by Singapore's healthcare technology arm, Integrated Health Information Systems.

In the case of tele-rehabilitation, patients who have been discharged can continue to do their rehabilitation exercises in the comfort of their own homes, with the support of a therapist from the hospital.



Patients will also be given radio-frequency identification (RFID) wrist tags so that doctors and nurses will be able to monitor their location in real time. With this initiative, Sengkang Health said it aims to “improve patient safety” and allow for “more timely patient care”.



Speaking at the launch of the fair, Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min - who is also Senior Minister of State for Transport - said the new hospitals are part of efforts to provide better healthcare for those living in Singapore's north-east region.



"Along with the development of the two Sengkang hospitals, the Sengkang Health team has worked with primary care providers and community care partners to co-develop their healthcare ecosystem within Sengkang, Punggol and for residents staying in the north-east of Singapore," said Dr Lam.