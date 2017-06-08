Sengkang lift accident: Ceiling panels that fell on girl likely ‘improperly secured’, says BCA

SINGAPORE: Plastic ceiling panels in a lift that fell on and injured a 10-year-old girl at Block 325A Sengkang East Way were likely “improperly secured to their support frame”, said the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) on Thursday (Jun 8).



The girl, Chung Yan Ting, was in the lift with her family members when the accident happened at about 1pm on Wednesday. She ended up with five stitches on her foot.



“My brother entered the lift and I followed him, and suddenly the whole ceiling collapsed. It hit my head and then it cut my feet (sic),” she told Channel NewsAsia.



"I lost a lot of blood and I was very scared. I didn't think it was my leg that was cut (sic). I thought it was my head because I could feel the ceiling crash on my head."

Her family members escaped unhurt.



10-year-old Chung Yan Ting, was hit by the falling parts from a lift in Sengkang East. (Photo: Chung Koh Choon)

Advertisement

Advertisement

BCA said in a statement that it has issued a notice to suspend operations of the lift. It has also instructed the lift owner to engage a lift contractor to assess, recommend repairs, and to inspect the lift after the repairs. Operations can only resume after the works are carried out to the satisfaction of BCA, it stated.



“Our engineers also inspected the other lifts in the same block as well as four other lifts with similar design in the vicinity. We have reminded the lift owner to ensure that the parts in other lifts of similar design are properly secured,” BCA said.



In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, lift contractor Sigma Elevator said it is working with Ang Mo Kio Town Council to gather more information as quickly as possible.



“Our thoughts are with the girl injured as a result of this incident. There is nothing more important to Sigma than the safety of our employees, customers and the people who rely on our products and services every day.”



In January this year, the firm was banned by the Housing and Development Board from tendering for new lift projects after repeated breakdowns.



Officers tending to a 10-year-old girl who was hit by falling ceiling parts of a lift at Sengkang East Way. (Photo: Chung Koh Choon)

A spokesperson for Ang Mo Kio Town Council said town council representatives visited the girl and her family to check on her and to render assistance by following up with the insurance company to process their medical bills.



Yan Ting, meantime, indicated she was scarred by the experience. “I feel kind of scared entering a lift now, because I'm scared the incident will happen again.”