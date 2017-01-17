Senior citizens to experience campus life under new partnership with NUS

SINGAPORE: Senior citizens who want to experience studying and living with university students on campus now have the opportunity to do so, under a new programme offered by the People’s Association (PA) Senior Academy.

It was launched in partnership with the National University of Singapore (NUS). Over three days and two nights in May, student leaders from the university's College of Alice and Peter Tan will host the participants, announced the PA on Tuesday (Jan 17).



"It will be a good platform for our seniors to engage the youths and to share their life experiences. The youths too can do their part to help our seniors realise their lifelong learning goals,” said PA's deputy chairman Chan Chun Sing.

The programme is open to all students enrolled in the PA Senior Academy's advanced certificate courses. For a start, it will take in 50 seniors.

The PA Senior Academy was launched in 2015 to encourage seniors, aged 50 and above, to pursue lifelong learning and lead an active lifestyle by offering courses in subjects like cooking, craftwork and health and wellness.

The curriculum for the campus programme is still being finalised but the PA said it will involve its own trainers as well as NUS lecturers.

A PA spokesperson said the academy plans to hold the campus programme once a year, but will look into having it biannually if there is overwhelming demand for it.