Seniors engaged in arts experience higher quality of life: Study

SINGAPORE: Seniors who are engaged in the arts – whether as a participant or an attendee – are likely to experience a higher quality of life, according to the results of a survey in Singapore released on Wednesday (Sep 6).

The Arts for Ageing Well Study, funded by the National Arts Council (NAC), polled 1,000 people in Singapore aged 50 and above. It found that three in four respondents recognise the benefits of arts in their lives, and 60 per cent had attended at least one arts event in the past six months.



Seniors who attended arts events experienced enhanced social support (+4 per cent), physical health (+3 per cent) and cognitive functioning (+3 per cent). Those who participated in arts activities indicated better spiritual (+10 per cent) and mental (+4 per cent) well-being.

The study was led by Associate Professor Andy Ho from the Nanyang Technological University's School of Social Sciences.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who spoke about the study's findings at the Arts in Eldercare seminar held at Our Tampines Hub on Wednesday, said seniors found that the arts provided them with a better understanding of people from different backgrounds and cultures.

"These results validate our work in building a more fulfilled and engaged community through the arts," she said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms Chua Ai Liang, NAC's senior director of engagement and participation, said the council was encouraged by the findings of the survey.



“Beyond providing touch points such as the Silver Arts Festival for seniors to encounter quality and relevant arts content, we will continue to work with partners to enable a broad cross-section of seniors to experience arts in various social settings,” she said.

“We want to provide more opportunities for inter-generational interactions, to build and strengthen social bonds through the arts."