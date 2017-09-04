Seniors take 'IPPT' to gauge frailty, health risks

SINGAPORE: The Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) may be more commonly associated with National Service, but a team of doctors and healthcare professionals have adapted the idea for senior citizens to assess their frailty and health risks.

According to a joint press release from Singapore General Hospital (SGH) and Sengkang General Hospital (SKH), the IPPT for Seniors - or IPPT-S - is a "comprehensive community frailty screening programme".

The programme - developed by the multi-disciplinary team from SGH and SKH - includes nine physical tests such as back reach, sit-and-reach, grip strength and a 10-metre walk. Overall, the test takes between 30 to 40 minutes to complete.

Upon completion, seniors receive a health booklet with their results and a pass, silver or gold award.

Participants also have to complete a questionnaire to assess their nutritional status, medical conditions and ability to perform daily activities.

A senior citizen does the sit-and-reach test. (Photo: Amanda Yap)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The programme is meant to be held with community partners such as senior activity centres (SAC) in residential estates, the press release added, and SAC staff members and volunteers will help run the screening as well as follow up with participants.

A pilot of the programme was conducted over eight days in June to July earlier this year in collaboration with Ang Mo Kio Family Service Centre Rivervale and Rivervale Community Centre. It found that around a third of participants were pre-frail, or at risk of being frail; about 2 per cent were frail and 22 per cent were at risk of malnutrition.

A senior citizen does a "box and block" test. (Photo: Amanda Yap)

"The development of frailty as one ages is very subtle and often goes unnoticed until a health crisis occurs," said Associate Professor Ng Yee Sien, a senior consultant from department of rehabilitation medicine at SGH and SKH.

One of the key figures involved in putting the IPPT-S together, Assoc Prof Ng said the programme aims to "identify the robust, pre-frail and frail in the elderly so that targeted interventions can happen".

If detected early, frailty is reversible with appropriate intervention, Assoc Prof Ng added. "In other words, we can help these seniors make lifestyle changes to nip any problems before their conditions get more complex."