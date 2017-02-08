'Sensitive focus' on nature helps KCAP win Jurong Lake District contract

SINGAPORE: The team led by KCAP Architects&Planners is to develop the detailed master plan for Jurong Lake District, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced on Wednesday (Feb 8).

The team's proposal received the highest score among those of the five teams shortlisted for stage 2 of the Jurong Lake District request for proposal (RFP) exercise, the agency added in its press release.

URA said KCAP's proposal best met the expectations and requirements of the RFP. "At the heart of the proposal is its sensitive focus on water and greenery, which incorporates new waterways and a series of green spaces and connections that weave through the entire district to create a strong, distinctive identity," it said.

The evaluation panel was also impressed with the proposed urban typology that integrates with the green setting beside Jurong Lake, which at the same time places emphasis on creating active, walkable streets and interactive public spaces", according to the press release.

KCAP and its team will work with URA and relevant agencies to refine the master plan and draw up detailed proposals for the Jurong Lake District over the next few months, and these proposals will be exhibited in the middle of this year, the agency said.



The public is encouraged to give their feedback on the detailed proposals during this period, after which URA will work with the consultant to incorporate the feedback before finalising the master plan, it added.