Sentosa celebrates 45th year in September with sand festival, free entry to locals

SINGAPORE: Visitors to Sentosa in September are in for a treat as the island resort celebrates its 45th anniversary with a sand festival and free entry for Singapore residents.



The three-week festival on Sept 1-17 will feature more than 30 larger-than-life sand sculptures - some over 5m tall - spread over 2,400 square metres on Siloso Beach. These sand scuptures will be grouped into three zones, each showcasing a different experience.

The first zone will showcase 15 sculptures inspired by Singaporeans' everyday life. The multi-sensory exhibit, which has visual and audio story-telling, includes colloquially-named artworks such as "So Jialat!", "Blur like Sotong" and "Kan Cheong Spider".

In the second zone, visitors will be able to enjoy artwork created by 14 world-renowned sand masters. The international sand sculpting championship, which runs from Aug 28-31, will have artists from 13 nations create sand works based on the theme, 'Imagination'.

The international sand sculpting championship will runs from Aug 28-31. (Photo: Sentosa)

Local sand artist Joo Heng Tan, who was featured in last year's SG 50 event at Sentosa and has had his artworks shown in over 70 cities across 20 countries, will be creating interactive sand art pieces in the third zone where visitors will be able to "step into" the art pieces.

Children aged 5-12 years old will also be able to join a drawing competition expressing their vision for Singapore 2040. The winning entry will be transformed into a sand art piece by Joo Heng himself.

The sand sculptures, which are made only of sand and water, will use a total of 1.2 million kilogrammes of sand which will be recycled after the event.

FREE ENTRY TO SENTOSA AND SPECIAL DEALS

Singapore residents will enjoy free entry into Sentosa via the Sentosa Express and Sentosa Gateway from Sept 4-10 as part of the resort’s celebrations.



Currently, guests can already enter the island free of charge until Dec 31 via the Sentosa Boardwalk. They can also opt to hop on to SBS Transit Bus Service 123 which terminates at Sentosa’s Beach Station and which charges distance-based fares only.

Visitors can also expect lower prices for rides on Sept 1-17, like the 50-per-cent off deals for the Segway miniPro and the Singapore Cable Car Sky Pass.