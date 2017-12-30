Crash barriers to be placed around Sentosa beach countdown party for the first time

SINGAPORE: Mobile crash barriers and concrete barriers will be placed around this year’s countdown party at Sentosa’s Siloso Beach for the first time, organisers and the police revealed on Saturday (Dec 30).

This is to prevent any vehicle ramming attacks, in light of recent incidents using such methods around the world.

There will also be 10 to 20 per cent more police officers deployed this year, with more than 50 of them patrolling the event on New Year’s Eve. In total, there will be more than 200 security officers on duty, including Sentosa’s security staff, auxilliary officers and police coast guards.

Sentosa added that its frontline staff have been trained to look out for any suspicious behaviour and items.

A data analytics software that helps officers detect any unusual behaviour captured through CCTV images will also be used, it added. This measure has been in place at Sentosa since the start of 2017.

Organisers said they will continue to conduct bag checks and advised attendees to arrive one to two hours before the event, which starts at 6pm.

Sentosa and the police added that such measures are being enhanced in the wake of the current global security climate.

More than 11,000 people are expected to attend the event on Sunday, which is into its 11th year.