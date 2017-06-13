Sentosa to improve connectivity, introduce new and upgraded attractions

SINGAPORE: Sentosa on Tuesday (Jun 13) announced plans to improve connectivity within the island, as well as an upcoming adventure attraction.

The Merlion Gateway – a 12-ha precinct starting from Resorts World Sentosa, past Merlion Plaza and onto Sentosa's beaches – will be revamped to include an elevated walkway and increased capacity for pedestrians, as well as features such as photo points and interactive play areas.

The revamp of the gateway, which also links pedestrians from the Merlion cable car station to two Sentosa Express stations, is expected to be completed by 2021. It will take place in phases to minimise inconvenience, Sentosa Development Corp (SDC) said in a media release.

The island will also be home to a new adventure attraction, The State of Fun, in the near future. SDC said it has launched a tender for proposals for the attraction, which will be located on a 1-ha site between Imbiah Lookout and Siloso beach.

"Situated on a slope, the attraction will be able to leverage the site’s gradient to provide an entertaining and interactive experience, giving thrill-seekers, youths and families another activity to look forward to," the release said, adding that details will be made available after tender proposals have been evaluated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Additionally, two new tracks will be added to Skyline Luge Sentosa. The Merlion's revamp will also be completed this year, while visitors to Siloso Beach will be able to access bungee jumping, giant swings and a vertical skywalk when AJ Hackett Sentosa opens later this year.

SDC CEO Quek Swee Kuan said it has sought out international and local urban planners, architects, and consultants for Sentosa's longer-term development as well.