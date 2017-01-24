Sentosa to roll out bike-sharing scheme

SINGAPORE: A bicycle-sharing scheme is in the works at the resort island of Sentosa.

A Sentosa Development Corporation spokesperson said on Tuesday (Jan 24) that the fleet of bicycles will be by unmanned docking stations at different points across the island for visitors to rent and return them.

“Many of the island’s gems such as native greenery, wildlife, marine ecosystem and heritage buildings are accessible only on foot or bicycle, hence, with the implementation of this bicycle sharing scheme, guests will enjoy enhanced access to the island’s pristine and quiet natural environment,” said Ms Susan Ang, divisional director, Island Investment at Sentosa Development Corporation.

Sentosa said it is currently looking into the possibility of using contactless modes of payment – such as credit or debit cards – at the unmanned rental stops.

The statutory board launched a tender for the project on Friday, which will close in April. The project will be rolled out in three phases. The first phase is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2018, starting with the replacement of existing bicycle rental facilities. Several unmanned docking stations are also expected to be installed in the first phase along the beach areas.

The second phase will see the deployment of the kiosks expanded to other parts of Sentosa - such as Imbiah, Merlion Plaza, Sentosa Cove and the hotels - excluding the golf courses and Mount Serapong, while the third phase will improve the linkage to mainland Singapore.