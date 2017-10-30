17 years’ jail, 24 strokes for man who raped woman at Serangoon Gardens

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man who raped a cleaner after she foiled his bid to rob her was on Monday (Oct 30) sentenced to 17 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.



Kelvin Singh Jagjit Singh was convicted in August of one charge of aggravated rape and two charges of aggravated sexual assault.



The court heard that around midnight on Jan 13 last year, Singh was cycling around Serangoon Gardens, armed with a Swiss army knife, “looking for victims to rob”. He spotted the 41-year-old victim walking along Kensington Road, having just ended her shift.



Singh cycled past the victim before throwing the bicycle to the ground and running towards her, brandishing the knife and demanding money.

The quick-thinking woman flung her handbag – containing about S$800 in cash, among other items – over a fence into the compound of a private house along the alleyway.

Upon realising what she had done, Singh decided to rape her.

Still holding the knife, Singh forced the victim to remove her clothes and raped her. He also forced her to perform “deviant and demeaning” sexual acts on him, the court heard. The victim was too frightened to disobey, afraid that Singh would kill her.

As he jumped on his bicycle to leave, Singh warned the woman not to report the incident.

The victim then called her boyfriend and told him that she was almost robbed, but left out how she was raped out of embarrassment. He then called the police.

Singh was arrested three days later while cycling around the area. A member of the public had recognised him and called the police.

When policemen approached Singh, he abandoned the bicycle and fled in a taxi. The officers managed to detain him after a brief chase, and the Swiss army knife he had used to threaten the victim was found in his possession.

According to a psychiatric report, Singh has “a history of conduct disorder, borderline intelligence … (and) prominent antisocial and narcissistic personality traits”.

Prosecutors pointed to Singh’s previous convictions for using criminal force, assault with a dangerous weapon, rioting and criminal intimidation. “(Singh’s) antecedents reflect a clear escalation in his criminal conduct and violent behavior,” prosecutors said.

They also noted that at the time of the rape, Singh had been on the run after absconding from the Reformative Training Centre, “which again reflects his blatant lawlessness and disregard for authority,” prosecutors said.

They added Singh is at “considerable risk” of reoffending, and that he “appeared to be somewhat boastful about what he did”.



They had sought a sentence of at least 18 years’ jail and 24 strokes of the cane.



Four other charges - attempted robbery, abducting the victim for the purpose of forced illicit intercourse, outrage of modesty and criminal intimidation - were taken into consideration.