Serangoon North Avenue 1 residents 'concerned' after confirmed Zika cases

SINGAPORE: Residents living in the Serangoon North Avenue 1 area have expressed concerns after three new cases of locally transmitted Zika virus infection were confirmed there on Wednesday (Jul 27).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) had urged residents in the area to remain vigilant and to continue eliminating mosquito breeding spots as there could still be mild, undiagnosed cases which might result in further transmission of the virus.



Ms Catherine Lee, who had just picked her two-year-old daughter up from a childcare centre at Serangoon North Avenue 1, admitted that Zika is something “we cannot fully prevent”.

“Since this area already has three cases, it’s not a waiting game anymore,” the 39-year-old homemaker told Channel NewsAsia. “Of course, we have to take some preventive measures for the kids.”



Ms Lee said she applies insect repellent on her children to protect them from mosquitoes. “If they get fever, it’s better to take them to the doctor and not rely on prescription meds,” she added. “It’s not like last time, when you take fever or cough as a common illness. Now, you must be extra careful.”



Before the new Zika cases were confirmed, Ms Lee said NEA officers also dropped by to check for mosquito breeding sites in her home.



MASS FOGGING TO BE CONDUCTED: MP SYLVIA LIM

Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC Sylvia Lim told Channel NewsAsia that NEA, together with Aljunied-Hougang Town Council (AHTC), will conduct mass fogging “in the vicinity of the blocks with the reported cases” on Friday.



“AHTC has also stepped up measures to prevent breeding, such as sealing all lighting conductor pits and oiling at all apron drains,” added Ms Lim, who oversees the Serangoon division.

A notice to inform residents at Serangoon North Avenue 1 about mass fogging that is set to be conducted in the area. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

But retiree Max Lim, whose granddaughters live in the affected Serangoon North area, said the authorities should do more. “Three cases is too many already,” the 68-year-old said. “Of course I’m concerned. Zika is quite a bad thing and it’s going to hurt them.”



Likewise, another resident, who only wanted to be known as Mr Sunny, said he is particularly worried about the well-being of his children. “I hope NEA can help us,” the 32-year-old cook added. “On our end, we just have to make sure the house is free of mosquitoes.”

In addition to cleaning the house regularly and ensuring it is mosquito-free, Mr Alan Sng – who lives in Block 126 on Serangoon North Avenue 1 – also applies insect repellent on his children.

“Zika is very serious; it can affect both children and adults,” the 47-year-old storeman said. “This is part of our residence, so we have to do something about it.”



Engineer Jeffrey Ong, 41, is also making his nephews wear mosquito patches before they head to school. “It’s very tiring for the kids if they get sick,” he said.



However, Mr Ng Yanxiang is not particularly bothered by the recent cases. “Mosquitoes were never a problem in my area,” said the 22-year-old, who lives on Serangoon North Avenue 4, a five-minute drive from Avenue 1. “And I don’t think there are breeding hazards in my house.”

He added that Zika “seems to be a thing of the past”, referring to the closure of the largest Zika cluster in Aljunied Crescent and Sims Drive last October after a total of 298 reported infections there. “I’m not too alarmed unless it becomes an epidemic.”