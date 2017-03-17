Serial taxi fare cheat arrested

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man has been arrested for alleged cheating taxi drivers of their money and failing to pay fares.

In a press release issued on Friday (Mar 17), police said that they had received multiple reports about the man between January and March this year.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect had flagged for taxis and asked drivers to stop at a market along Haig Road before proceeding to the intended destination.



During these pit-stops, the man would ask for loans of between S$20 and S$40 from the taxi drivers under various different pretexts, and then alight at the halfway point and not return.

The man was arrested in Potong Pasir on Thursday.



He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of cheating, which is punishable by up to 10 years' jail and a fine.