Service suspended between Queenstown and Bugis MRT stations for 'urgent repairs': SMRT

SINGAPORE: An “intermittent power fault” caused delays on the North-South and East-West Lines for more than five hours and led to a temporary suspension of service for eight stations on Tuesday (Jul 25).

The delays began at around 6am, and at 11.30am, train service was shut down on the East-West Line between Queenstown and Bugis stations – in both directions – for 30 minutes for "urgent repair works", SMRT said.

"Engineers have traced the fault to a loose panel next to the tracks in the tunnel near Tiong Bahru MRT station. As engineers require track access to remove the panel, traction power needs to be turned off for safety," it said in a Facebook post.



SMRT first posted on its Twitter account about the delays at 7.26am, saying that the fault was causing trains on both lines to run at longer intervals. It also warned that stations would be more crowded than usual.

Trains running at longer intervals due to intermittent power fault on NSEWL. Crowds expected at stations. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 24, 2017





However, commuters started complaining about delays at least an hour before SMRT’s tweet. Commuter Wayne Chia, who was at Buona Vista station, contacted Channel NewsAsia at around 6.40am saying that there were no trains arriving at the station for 10 minutes.

Crowds seen at Buona Vista station at around 6.40am on Jul 25. (Photo: Wayne Chia)

Hey SMRT, y r u keeping quiet on the power traction fault on EWL? If u hav tweet it, i will hav take a cab n not be late for work — Gene Lee (@Jeangenelee) July 24, 2017





Crowds and long queues were also seen at other East-West Line MRT stations such as Lakeside and Bedok.

Crowds and long queues were seen at Lakeside MRT station during the delays. (Photo: Lovelle Tan)

Train track power fault. Jam and delayed in lakeside. @SMRT_Singapore — Moses (@greenteacup) July 24, 2017





Twitter user @settpaing posted photos of long queues at Lakeside station. No announcements had been made and the station was “extremely overcrowded”, he said.





At 8.06am, SMRT said in another tweet that its engineers were carrying out checks.

[NSEWL] UPDATE: Trains are running at longer intervals due to intermittent power fault. Our engineers are carrying out checks. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 25, 2017

SEPARATE TRACK CIRCUIT FAULT

A separate track circuit fault at Commonwealth station also caused additional delays for commuters on the East-West Line.



At 8.51am, SMRT said commuters travelling from Joo Koon to Commonwealth to expect an additional 15 minutes of travel time. It later updated this to 20 minutes, then again to 25 minutes, and extended the affected stations to Tiong Bahru.

[EWL]: Due to a track circuit fault at #Commonwealth, pls add 15 mins train travel time from #JooKoon to #Commonwealth. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 25, 2017





[EWL] UPDATE: Due to an earlier track circuit fault at #Commonwealth, pls add 25 mins train travel time from #JooKoon to #TiongBahru. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 25, 2017





In another update at about 10.20am, four hours after delays first began, SMRT said normal train service has resumed on the North-South Line. Engineers are still working to rectify the fault on the East-West Line, it said.

[NSEWL] UPDATE: Trains are running normally on the NSL. Our staff are working to rectify the fault on the EWL. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) July 25, 2017

The track circuit fault at Commonwealth was rectified at about 11am.