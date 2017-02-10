Services along Sengkang LRT disrupted due to power fault

SINGAPORE: Train services were disrupted along the East Loop of the Sengkang Light Rail Transit (LRT) on Friday night (Feb 10), after a power outage. Residents near Bakau station also reported hearing a loud "boom" at around 8pm.



The disruption was due to a power fault, according to rail operator SBS Transit in a tweet at about 9.10pm.

Earlier, a few residents took to social media to report what they heard, with one Twitter user describing a "very loud thunder-like sound" and smoke coming from Bakau station. Some residents came out of their homes to check out the situation, thinking it was a collision.



One commuter said there was no power and the train cabin was dark.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the LRT train stopped in the middle of the track and about 20 commuters were evacuated.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it deployed two fire engines, two fire bikes and two support vehicles to the scene.