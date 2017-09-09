Services on Bukit Panjang LRT line disrupted due to train fault

SINGAPORE: Train services along the Bukit Panjang LRT line are unavailable due to a train fault, SMRT said on Saturday (Sep 9).

It first announced the service disruption on Twitter at 11.12am.

[BPLRT]: No train service due to train fault. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 9, 2017

Trains are not running on both Service A and B due to the fault. Free bus bridging services are available, SMRT added.

Services along the Bukit Panjang LRT line were disrupted due to a train fault on Saturday (Sep 9). (Photo: Liyana Othman)

In an update on Facebook at about noon, SMRT said an LRT train had stalled between Phoenix and Bukit Panjang stations at 9.45am. The train was towed back to the depot.



However, after service resumed, a second train stalled at the same location.



"As this second train could not continue service, around 10 passengers were guided by staff safely to the nearest station," SMRT said.



Engineers are working to move the stalled train back to the depot and are also checking the track to identify the root cause of the incident, it said.

Some commuters took to social media to alert others about the disruption.

Bukit Panjang LRT is Not working now. Do not board. I wasted 77 cents going in and coming out of same station just now. — Kimmy (@Twi647264) September 9, 2017





The whole of bukit panjang lrt line is down — xy (@jmes_s) September 9, 2017





LATEST! Bukit Panjang LRT DISRUPTION



There is NO LRT service on entire Bukit Panjang LRT .. Free shuttle buses available pic.twitter.com/wRIxzt4d6t — Weijian (Brian) (@DamnFriendly_WJ) September 9, 2017



