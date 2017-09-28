Several East-West Line stations hit by delay on first day of PSLE

SINGAPORE: Several stations on the East-West Line was hit by a delay on Thursday morning (Sep 28), the first day of the national Primary School Leaving Examinations (PSLE).



A track point fault on the line caused delays of at least 30 minutes between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris stations.

In a tweet at 5.53am, SMRT warned commuters to expect delays between the two stations. It said that the fault was not linked to the new signalling project, and that free bus services were available.

[EWL]:Due to track point fault,pls expect 30mins delay train travel time btwn TanahMerah & PasirRis.(Not linked to new signalling project). — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 27, 2017

In an update at 6.15am, SMRT tweeted that train services had resumed, but advised passengers to add another 20 minutes in travelling time between Tampines and Pasir Ris stations.

About 30 minutes later, SMRT tweeted again, telling commuters to add 20 minutes in travelling time between Tanah Merah and Pasir Ris.

At 8.37am, it said train services have resumed and that free bus services have ended.

[EWL] CLEARED: Train svcs btwn #TanahMerah and #PasirRis have resumed. Free regular bus & free bridging bus svcs have ended. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) September 28, 2017

The delays come on the first day of the PSLE for Primary 6 students, who were due to take their English Language and Foundation English papers at 8.15am.

In an announcement on its website, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board said that candidates affected by the train delay should inform their school as soon as possible and go to their exam centre before the end of the paper to sit for the exams.



It added that no excuse letter is required, and that students would get to sit for the full duration of their paper.



Members of the public took to social media to voice their complaints about the delays. Many pointed out that examinations were taking place, with Facebook user Lisa Hong-Ping Kong saying that the delays were "additional stress for students taking the PSLE".

Thursday's delays come after a similar incident last month when students who were due to take their N-Level preliminary examinations were not able to get to school on time, due to a major delay along the North-South Line.