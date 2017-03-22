SGX-listed companies can electronically transmit shareholder documents

SINGAPORE: Listed companies will soon be able to use electronic communication (e-communication) to transmit annual reports and other documents to shareholders.

In a news release issued on Wednesday (Mar 22), Singapore Exchange (SGX) said that companies can decide on the most appropriate way to communicate to their shareholders, following feedback from an SGX public consultation on amendments to the Mainboard and Catalist Listing Rules. The Listing Rules will be amended from Mar 31 this year.

"E-communication is timelier, more efficient and less costly so shareholders will benefit in the long run,” said Tan Boon Gin, Chief Regulatory Officer at SGX.



Even when shareholders have given consent for e-communication, hard copies of documents which allow shareholders to preserve or exercise their voting rights such as notices of meetings, forms and acceptance letters must still be sent out, said SGX.

Physical copies of notices and documents relating to takeovers and rights issues must also be provided, as required by the Companies Act.

"The use of e-communication with shareholders will help promote sustainability," said SGX Chief Financial Officer Chng Lay Chew, adding that SGX will not mail out CDs for its FY2017 annual report as the same information is available online. Physical copies of the annual report will continue to be available upon request.