SGX posts 9% rise in Q1 net profit

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Exchange on Wednesday (Oct 25) posted a 9 per cent rise in net profit in its fiscal first quarter for 2018 to S$91 million, supported by higher revenue from equities and fixed income.



The bourse's total revenue for the quarter was S$204 million, up 7 per cent from a year earlier.



Earnings per share for the quarter was 8.5 cents, up 9 per cent from a year ago, while the interim dividend per share remain unchanged at 5 cents.



Equities and fixed income contributed revenue of S$100 million, up 2 per cent from a year earlier and accounting for 49 per cent of total revenue.

The bourse said listing revenue came in at S$13 million, up 6 per cent from S$12.2 million a year ago.

Derivatives revenue rose 14 per cent to S$11 million, contributing to 39 per cent of total revenue.



Mr Loh Boon Chye, chief executive officer of SGX, said in a statement that record trading activity in the local bourse’s key foreign exchange (FX) futures contracts and traction in its fixed income business reaffirmed its diversification strategy into those asset classes.



"Looking ahead, we expect the momentum in market activity to continue and return to higher levels of past years. We have made considerable progress in delivering on our priorities," he said.



"Just last week, we opened our United States office in Chicago and signed a collaborative listings agreement with Nasdaq. These are part of our efforts to grow a global client base and increase international participation across asset classes in our markets. We are seeking opportunities to collaborate with other exchanges to expand our businesses, as well as evaluating investments and partnerships to grow our FX, fixed income and commodities businesses."



Shares of SGX fell 0.13 per cent to close at S$7.57 on Wednesday.