SGX reprimands SingPost over inaccurate declaration in FSM deal

SINGAPORE: Singapore Post (SingPost) was reprimanded by the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Thursday (May 4) for breaching listing rules relating to the acquisition of FS Mackenzie (FSM).

When the deal was announced in July 2014, SingPost stated that none of its directors or controlling shareholders had any direct or indirect interest in the acquisition.



However, it was found that SingPost's then independent director Keith Tay was a 34.5 per cent shareholder of Stirling Coleman Capital, which arranged for the acquisition of FSM.



By failing to disclose a director's interest in the deal, SingPost was in breach of disclosure requirements, which require the content of each announcement to be "factual, clear and succinct," said SGX.

In addition, when the inaccuracy was detected, the matter was not brought to the attention of the SingPost board, and a clarification announcement was made only 17 months after the announcement of the acquisition.

This is a breach of an SGX rule stating that companies must have "a robust and effective system of internal controls addressing financial, operational and compliance risks."

'AN ADMINISTRATIVE OVERSIGHT'

SingPost had said in December 2015 that the inaccuracy in its acquisition announcement was "due to an administrative oversight."

That same month, it announced that it would appoint special auditors to investigate corporate governance issues, including its failure to disclose Mr Tay's interest in the FS Mackenzie acquisition.

The special auditors - Drew & Napier and PricewaterhouseCoopers - found that Mr Tay had disclosed his interest in the acquisition and abstained from voting on the approval for the acquisition.

SGX said Mr Tay identified the inaccuracy when a copy of the acquisition announcement was published on SGXNet, the bourse's online portal.

He asked the company secretaries if the announcement should “include a comment on (his) indirect interest (through) Stirling Coleman which acts for the seller” and asked that a legal opinion be sought if necessary.



The legal advisor consulted was of the view that it was not necessary to release another announcement and it was “defensible” not to include a statement on Mr Tay’s interest in Stirling Coleman.



It was only discovered during the special audit that the legal advisor was not aware of the inaccurate disclosure and otherwise would have advised the company to issue a clarification announcement, SGX said.

The inaccurate disclosure was not brought to the attention of SingPost’s board as the company secretaries relied on a professional’s advice on a factual matter and decided that no clarification was required, the bourse said.



This resulted in the company’s failure to correct the inaccuracy promptly, even though it was detected soon after the announcement's release.



"Listed companies should have clear, established disclosure policies and appropriate systems of internal checks and controls to assure compliance with disclosure obligations," SGX said in the reprimand. "This is important in a disclosure-based regime where investors rely on the information disclosed in SGXNet announcements to make informed decisions with regards to the listed companies’ securities."

The bourse noted that SingPost had since taken steps to improve its corporate governance policies, including by implementing the special auditors' recommendations.

SGX has also referred the case to the relevant authorities, it said.