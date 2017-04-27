SGX's new regulatory arm to take 'strategic review' of rules

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: The local bourse's new regulatory unit, Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo), said on Thursday (Apr 27) that it will undertake a "strategic review" of rules governing the stock exchange after it begins operating in August.

The review is meant to ensure the rules remain appropriate to the market, RegCo said in a media briefing.

The review, which RegCo did not give a timeframe for, will look into areas such as the need for quarterly reports to be submitted by companies and the minimum trading price framework.

On Thursday, RegCo also revealed its board of directors will be made up of five members including veteran lawyer Professor Tan Cheng Han as chairman and SGX chief regulatory officer Tan Boon Gin as chief executive.



As RegCo's chief executive, Mr Tan will remain in the senior management of SGX's business arm to represent the regulator's interests but will not be part of its board, RegCo said.



While the other members of the board have yet to be named, one will sit on both the SGX and SGX RegCo boards.



Three other members of the board, including Prof Tan, will be completely independent of the Singapore bourse's commercial arm, the regulatory unit added.