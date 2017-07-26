Shanmugam, Philippine officials exchange best practices on counter-radicalisation

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam exchanged ideas and best practices on counter-radicalisation and religious rehabilitation with senior Philippine officials as part of his visit to the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday (Jul 26).



Mr Shanmugam is in the Philippines for a working visit from Tuesday to Thursday.



Besides renewing relations between the MHA and its Philippine counterparts, Mr Shanmugam "hopes to gain a deeper understanding of the security situation in the Philippines and identify other areas of bilateral cooperation", the ministry said.

Fighting in the southern Philippine city of Marawi is in its third month, with Philippine security forces battling to re-take the city from the pro-Islamic State militants who stormed the city on May 23.

Minister K Shanmugam and Secretary of the Interior and Local Government-designate General Eduardo Ano. (Photo: MHA)

On Wednesday morning, Mr Shanmugam met Philippines' Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana and Secretary of the Interior and Local Government-designate General Eduardo Ano to exchange ideas and best practices on counter-radicalisation and religious rehabilitation.

Mr Shanmugam also invited them to send their officers to Singapore so that the country can share more about its current approach to the issues, MHA said.