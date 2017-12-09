Shanmugam voices support for police raids on illegal brothels

SINGAPORE: Sympathy for victims of syndicates should not colour our views on what the police need to do, said Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, as he voiced his support for the police in their raids on illegal brothels.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (Dec 9), Mr Shanmugam addressed some comments on the nature of such raids, about which critics had said that it was wrong of the police to "break down doors, wear masks and so on".



Mr Shanmugam stressed that “speed and surprise” are key elements during raids and that the police cannot be expected to “knock on the door, and wait for a response”.



“What do we expect - the gangsters (who might be present) will open the door, and politely admit to their actions? And even if gangsters are not present, we expect the women involved to be co-operative?” he said.



​​​​​​​

The minister also said that police wear masks during such operations to protect their identities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Illegal brothels are often run by criminal syndicates. It's big business," he said. "The men behind it will retaliate, if they can.”



Mr Shanmugam added that the police are acting to protect everyone from illegal vice, and questioned the criticism levelled against the authorities and the sympathy directed towards the women involved in the vice trade.



He said: “Some of the women are victims themselves - victims of the syndicates. And there has to be sympathy for such victims. And wherever possible, we should try and help them. But that should not colour our views on what the police need to do.”

