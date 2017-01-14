Shanti Pereira qualifies for SEA Games 100m

SINGAPORE: Sprint queen Shanti Pereira got off to a flying start this year, winning a silver in the women’s 100 metres at the Allan & Sylvia Potts Classic in Hastings, New Zealand, on Saturday (Jan 14).

The 20-year-old clocked a time of 11.78 seconds, which also met the qualifying mark for the SEA Games in Malaysia later this year. She will also defend her title in the 200 metres.

She had already earned her SEA Games spot earlier in the day when she clocked 11.85 seconds in the heats. The SEA Games qualifying mark for the 100 metres is 11.88 seconds.

(Video: Singapore Athletics Facebook)

Shanti’s time of 11.78 seconds would have been a new national record, shaving 0.02 seconds off the 11.80 seconds she clocked at the 2015 Singapore Track and Field Open Championships. But it was not considered a new mark as the tail wind of 2.2 metres per second was above the International Association of Athletics Federation’s wind assistance limit of 2 metres per second.