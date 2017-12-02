Share a gift this Christmas: Boys’ Brigade makes appeal as donations fall short

SINGAPORE: The Boys’ Brigade’s annual Share-a-Gift project is aiming high this year, with a total of 42,296 beneficiaries to reach out to, the most number in its 30-year history.

However, it said donations and the number of people volunteering to help with deliveries have fallen short of previous years’ at this stage of the project.

As of Saturday (Dec 2), 11 days since the launch of the project, the Boys’ Brigade Share-a-Gift (BBSG) initiative has only achieved 34 per cent of its general wishes target, compared to 39 per cent at this time last year.

There are also more than 400 slots left for daily delivery signups.

“With only 16 days left, BBSG is urgently appealing for members of the public to come forward with their contributions especially for food items such as cooking oil, soy sauce and halal canned food, and to volunteer to help out with delivery of food hampers,” it said in a media release.

On Saturday, the Boys’ Brigade launched its first wave of food hamper deliveries with a fleet of more than 80 vehicles from volunteers and two buses.

A total of 860 food hampers were delivered to needy families. Each hamper contains 25 essential grocery items such as cooking oil, soy sauce and halal canned food.

Donations can be dropped off at BBSG gift boxes located at 12 NTUC FairPrice outlets. (Photo: The Boys' Brigade Share-a-Gift/Facebook)

The boys’ brigade said members of the public can help by buying food hampers that cost S$20, S$30 and S$50 via NTUC FairPrice’s online portal.

They can donate food items at BBSG gift boxes located at 12 NTUC FairPrice outlets islandwide until Dec 18. A list of suitable items to donate and delivery slots for volunteers can be found on the project's website.

