Shaw family scion Howard Shaw charged with drink driving for 3rd time

SINGAPORE: Shaw family scion Howard Shaw Chai Li was charged on Thursday (Feb 16) with drink driving.

He was caught in the early hours of Jan 31 along Whitley Road, with 88 microgrammes of alcohol – more than double the prescribed limit of 35 – in 100 millilitres of breath, court documents show.

Since Shaw, 46, has two previous convictions for drink driving – in 1997 and 2006 – he faces stiffer punishments.



If he is convicted a third time, Shaw could be jailed up to three years and fined up to S$30,000. He will next appear in court on Mar 30.

First-time drink-drivers can be jailed up to six months or fined S$1,000 to S$5,000. Second-time drink-drivers face up to a year’s jail and fined S$3,000 to S$10,000.



Shaw is the grandson of the founder of cinema giant Shaw Organisation. The former executive director of the Singapore Environment Council is currently the head of corporate social responsibility at The Halcyon Corporate Services, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In 2012, he was also sentenced to 12 weeks in jail for paid sex with an underage girl.