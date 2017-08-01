Shell petrol station robbery: First such case in Singapore in 10 years, police say

SINGAPORE: The armed robbery in broad daylight at a Shell petrol station on Monday (Jul 31) was the first such case in Singapore in 10 years, the police said in a press conference on Tuesday.



A 48-year-old Singaporean man was arrested after the robbery at 219 Upper Bukit Timah Road. He had allegedly taken off with more than S$1,100 in cash after ordering an employee of the petrol station at knifepoint to place money from the cash register in a plastic bag, the police said.

The Shell employee, a 22-year-old woman, alerted the police at around 12.50pm, after the man fled the petrol station on a scooter. The suspect was subsequently arrested on the same day at about 4.50pm along Jurong East Street 21.

This is the getaway vehicle - with masked plate number - which the 48yo Shell petrol kiosk armed robber suspect used on Monday pic.twitter.com/tI54GcmdJN — Leong Wai Kit (@LeongWaiKitCNA) August 1, 2017





About S$500 in cash, some bank receipts and a scooter were seized as evidence, the police said. These, together with the man’s outfit – a black T-shirt, a pair of long black pants, a beige jacket, a motorcycle helmet and a pair of sunglasses – were put on display at the press conference.

Evidence seized from the armed robbery case include the cash stolen, receipts, as well as the man's outfit. (Photo: Leong Wai Kit)

Advertisement Advertisement

The weapon has not been recovered as the suspect had "dropped it" during his getaway, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police Gerald Lim, who is the commander of Clementi Police Division, said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday with armed robbery.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in jail and at least 12 strokes of caning.