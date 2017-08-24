Sheng Siong launches Australian formula milk range for under S$30 a tin

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain Sheng Siong on Thursday (Aug 24) introduced a new range of Australian formula milk, amid calls for more affordable and high-quality infant milk options in Singapore.

Priced from S$25.50 to S$29.50 for a 900g tin, Nature One Dairy is sourced from the three major dairy regions in Victoria, Australia. It is also processed and packed in a certified facility.

The milk powder is available in two ranges, each with three formulations for the different stages of a child’s development.

Nature One Dairy co-founder, Singaporean Masie Ng-Dimopoulos, said the company is able to offer affordable prices as it both manufactures and imports the formula milk, cutting out the middleman.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon - who is leading a task force to address the rising prices of formula milk in Singapore – said he was glad to see retailers offering more types of formula milk.

Another supermarket chain, NTUC FairPrice, launched its own affordable infant milk option in June. The Australia’s Own formula milk range is priced under S$35 for a 900g tin.

Aside from having more variety, Dr Koh also pointed to the need for proper education among parents.

“Part of the anxieties that parents have may be caused by misconceptions and misunderstanding about what formula milk may be needed for the babies. So part of the push is to also create nutritional information that consumers can compare so they can best make informed choices,” said Dr Koh.

Sheng Siong Group CEO Lim Hock Chee said: "It is with the support of the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority that we are able to bring in the Nature One Dairy formula range so swiftly. We are very happy to work with Nature One Dairy, which is a Singapore company, to offer local parents a safe and affordable high-quality alternative."

Nature One Dairy formula milk is available at Sheng Siong outlets islandwide.