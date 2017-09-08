Shopper injured due to faulty escalator at The Centrepoint in Orchard

SINGAPORE: A shopper sustained a minor injury on Thursday (Sep 7) after an escalator malfunctioned at The Centrepoint along Orchard Road.



The mall's spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Friday that two shoppers with a stroller were using the escalator located at Basement 1 when it broke down at 2.10pm. One of the shoppers, Tran Huu Minh, shared a picture of the incident showing the steps buckling due to the malfunction.

Tran said a sound was heard while coming off the escalator and urged the other shopper to step off too. "I screamed at my maid to jump off and luckily she did, if not her leg would have been injured or crushed," the shopper recounted, adding that the helper still sustained "some minor scratches" and is "very shaken by the incident".



The Centrepoint spokesperson confirmed the injury and said they are in touch with the shoppers.



"We have notified the Building and Construction Authority and are working with escalator vendor Otis to investigate the incident. We regret any inconvenience caused and continue to encourage all shoppers with luggage, prams or trolleys to use the lifts instead."

The escalator is currently closed for maintenance until further notice, the spokesperson added.

Last month, another incident took place in White Sands mall, where a four-year-old girl had to be taken to the hospital after her foot got stuck in an escalator.