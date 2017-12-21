Showroom cars to display new vehicular emissions label from Jan 1 next year

SINGAPORE: A new Vehicular Emissions Label will have to be affixed on showroom cars displayed for sale with effect from Jan 1 next year, announced the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and National Environment Agency (NEA) on Thursday (Dec 21).



Based on the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES), the label will replace the current fuel economy label for cars, said the authorities in a joint press release.

The label will display the emissions bands of five pollutants - carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides, hydrocarbons, particulate matter (PM) and carbon monoxide.

It will also display the resultant rebate or surcharge and the fuel economy of the car.



This label will help potential vehicle buyers make informed decisions, said NEA and LTA.

VEHICULAR EMISSIONS SCHEME

Advertisement

Advertisement

The VES, which replaces the current Carbon Emissions-Based Vehicle Scheme will take effect from Jan 1 next year.

The scheme for all new cars, taxis and newly imported used cars calculates the rebate or surcharge for the vehicle based on the worst-performing pollutant.



Chart showing VES banding rebates and surcharges from Jan 1 Jun 30 next year. (Photo: LTA, NEA)

It is to encourage buyers to choose models that have lower emissions across all five pollutants, said the authorities.

According to the statement, all vehicles registered from Jan 1 to Jun 30 next year will be exempted from the PM criteria under the VES. This will give motor dealers more time to submit PM emissions information for assessment under the VES.

Vehicles registered from Jul 1 next year will be assessed on all five pollutants.

Consumers can check the fuel cost calculator on the ONE.MOTORING website to view and compare the VES bands and indicative fuel efficiency of various car models.

