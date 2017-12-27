Shuttle buses to operate from Changi Airport T3 during East-West Line closures

SINGAPORE: As train services on the eastern sector of the East-West Line (EWL) observe shorter operating hours on weekends in January, a shuttle bus service will ferry tourists and travellers at Changi Airport.

A spokesperson from the Land Transport Authority (LTA) told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Dec 27) that the shuttle bus waiting area will be located at Gate 8 of Terminal 3.



However, as the buses are used on regular public bus services, they do not have luggage compartments. Instead, travellers can place their luggage at the designated wheelchair and pram area, the spokesperson said.

"LTA is working with Changi Airport Group to put up directional signs to guide tourists and travellers to the bus pick-up points. Marshals will also be deployed on the ground at Changi Airport and all the other bus pick-up points to guide commuters."

To allow for extended engineering hours for rail maintenance and renewal works, there will be two full-day closures of 10 MRT stations on Jan 21 and Jan 28, both Sundays. The affected stations are those between Paya Lebar and Pasir Ris MRT stations, as well as between Expo and Changi Airport stations.

There will also be early closures on Fridays and Saturdays at 11pm and late openings at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Throughout the shortened operating hours, two shuttle bus services will be available along the affected stations - one between Aljunied and Pasir Ris stations, and the other between Expo and Changi Airport stations.

The LTA spokesperson said that during the full-day Sunday closures on Jan 21 and Jan 28, about 300 buses will be deployed to run the shuttle bus services.

These will run at intervals of three to five minutes during peak periods, and five to 10 minutes for off-peak periods. Additional shuttle bus routes may also be added "as necessary", the spokesperson said.

