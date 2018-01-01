Shuttle buses to support shorter EWL operational hours for January weekends: SMRT

A total of four shuttle bus services will be made available for commuters during these weekends, SMRT said.

SINGAPORE: Shuttle bus services will be made available to support the shorter operational hours along the East-West Line (EWL) on weekends in January, SMRT said in a news release on Monday (Jan 1).

A total of four shuttle bus services will be made available for commuters during these weekends, it added.

"During the early closure, late opening and full-day closure of these stations, two shuttle bus services, Shuttle 7 and Shuttle 81, will be available for commuters travelling between Aljunied and Pasir Ris MRT stations, and between Tanah Merah and Changi Airport MRT stations respectively. These shuttle bus services will stop at pick-up and drop-off points near the affected MRT stations."



Two additional shuttle bus services, Shuttle 11 and Express 12, will also be introduced.

"Shuttle 11 will provide commuters with a connection between Aljunied MRT station and the Circle Line and Downtown Line at MacPherson MRT station, while Express 12 will provide commuters with a connection between Changi Airport and the city area," SMRT added.

Ten MRT stations along the EWL will be affected by the measure from Jan 5 which is meant to "facilitate more rail maintenance and renewal works on the eastern stretch of the East-West Line".



The stations include those from Paya Lebar to Pasir Ris, and from Tanah Merah to Changi Airport.

LONGER TRAIN SERVICE INTERVALS ON NSL

Train services on the North-South Line (NSL) between Orchard and Marina South Pier MRT stations will operate at longer intervals of 10 to 15 minutes after 11.00pm on Friday and Saturday nights, and before 7.00am on Saturday and Sunday mornings, in January, SMRT said.



"During this period, there will also be no service between City Hall and Raffles Place MRT stations on the NSL. However, the route is still served by the EWL," it added in the release.



Night bus services and some regular bus services along the affected stretch will be enhanced with additional buses during this period.



Last month, 17 EWL MRT stations and two NSL MRT stations were fully closed on Dec 10 and Dec 17 to allow for extended engineering hours. In addition, between Dec 8 and Dec 31, 17 EWL stations from Tiong Bahru to Tuas Link as well as Bukit Batok and Bukit Gombak stations on the NSL closed earlier on Fridays and Saturdays (at 11pm) and opened later on Saturdays and Sundays.



SMRT said commuters may get the latest updates on affected train services and alternative transport arrangements on SMRT’s website, as well as through SMRT’s Facebook, Twitter feed, and the SMRT Connect app.

